Voted to power in 2014, PM Modi’s birthday celebrations over last 5 years

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 69 on Tuesday. Just like last year, he will spend the day in his constituency of Varanasi, this time with differently abled children. Before travelling to Varanasi, the prime minister is likely to begin his day by seeking blessings from his mother, Heeraba, 95, who lives in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will take a look at the water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in the Narmada district which is believed to have reached its highest capacity at 138.68 metres for the first time since its height was raised in 2017.

Over the years, since he became prime minister for the first time in 2014, PM Modi has celebrated his birthday in different ways. This year, the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared September 14 to 20 as ‘Seva Saptah’ as part of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations.

2014:

In 2014, the PM received a gift of Rs 5001 from his mother on the occasion of his 64th birthday. He in turn donated it to the Jammu and Kashmir flood relief fund.

The prime minister also hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad on his 64th birthday.

2015:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘Shauryanjali’ a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak War of 1965 on his 65th birthday. He reminded citizens that the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces during the war would remain etched in every Indian’s memory.

A ladoo weighing 365-kg was made to celebrate the PM’s 65th birthday. Saina Nehwal, the ace shuttler, who won the silver medal at the 2015 World Badminton Championship, gave PM Modi the racquet which she had used as a birthday gift.

2016:

On his 66th birthday, PM Modi flew down to Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraba and to seek her blessings.

Later in the day, he went to Navsari, where aid was distributed to several differently-abled people. About 989 lamps were lit simultaneously in Navsari to mark the prime minister’s birthday.

2017:

In 2017, PM Modi, on his 67th birthday dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the country amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by students. He also visited the residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who died on September 16.

2018:

Last year, PM Modi spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi accompanied by a host of school children. He visited a primary school and celebrated his birthday with students. The prime minister also gave the students a number of gifts. The students were given solar lamps, stationary, school bags and notebooks.

He wound up his birthday celebrations by offering prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 06:28 IST