News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh deferred amid coronavirus scare and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh deferred amid coronavirus scare

India on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put off a visit to Bangladesh to participate in celebrations marking the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following Dhaka’s decision to defer public events after the detection of Coronavirus infections. Read more.

IAF sending C-17 Globemaster to bring Indians back from coronavirus-hit Iran

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is sending its C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to Iran today to bring back its citizens stuck there amid coronavirus outbreak, said sources. Read more

Amid Coronavirus threat, lakhs of women perform Attukal Pongala festival in Kerala

Lakhs of women lined up the streets of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to perform the annual Attukal Pongala festival at Attukal Devi temple, amid renewed fear of coronavirus after six cases were reported from the state. Read more

‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered Lucknow’s District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police, to remove hoarding with photographs and addresses of alleged anti-CAA protestors, put up by the Uttar Pradesh at various places in the state capital. Read more

From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi

The coronavirus outbreak has dampened the festival of colours in the BJP circles. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, a host of party leaders have decided to skip the ‘Holi Milan’ celebrations. Read more

Iran providing access to active nuclear sites, says UN’s atomic watchdog

Iran continues to provide international inspectors access to its active nuclear facilities, even after its announcement it was no longer bound by “any restrictions” of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers designed to prevent the country from producing a nuclear weapon, the head of the United Nation’s atomic watchdog agency said on Monday. Read more

‘The wait is finally over,’ MS Dhoni returns to the net ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

Season 13 of the IPL is by far the most anticipated ever as can be seen in the incessant fan chatter. The fan banter which inspired the #KhelBolega campaign was launched by Star Sports in tandem with the BCCI recently. Read more

Holi 2020: How to protect devices from water

Holi is right around the corner and people have already started stocking in on colours and water balloons to drench each other in vibrant hues. Read more

Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty’s remark that no one will notice her in Sooryavanshi action scene, says it was ‘misunderstood’

Katrina Kaif has come out in support of her Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty after her fans began trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on social media due to one of his recent comments about her. Read more