News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| ‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academicians to PM Modi over campus violence cases and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| 'Shenanigans of Left-wing activists': Academicians to PM Modi over campus violence cases

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

‘Shenanigans of Left-wing activists’: Academicians to PM Modi over campus violence cases

More than 200 academicians, including vice chancellors of universities, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over recent incidents of violence in varsity campuses across the country. Read more

Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time

A day after a prototype of the naval version of the light combat aircraft (LCA) made its maiden landing on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the technology demonstrator plane on Sunday took off from India’s only aircraft carrier for the first time, a navy official said. Read more

Amit Shah throws a challenge to Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee over CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday challenged former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can take away somebody’s citizenship. Read more

How to use WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature on your smartphone

From end-to-end encryption to two-step verification, WhatsApp offers a wide range of privacy features to its users. Read more

Deepika Padukone’s Zara jumpsuit is actually quite affordable at under Rs 2,000. Get the look

The media, people, paparazzi and now Twitterati too, can’t seem to take their eyes of Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone has been making waves with her latest movie, Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, and Stop Sale Acid campaigner, Laxmi Agarwal. Read more

‘Fitness levels have gone up’: Jasprit Bumrah explains reason behind India’s top-class pace battery

Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the highest prize of Indian cricket - the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday in Mumbai, announced the Indian cricket board. Read more

Shashank Khaitan to direct Varun Dhawan in a ‘maha entertainer’, announces Karan Johar. See pic

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and actor Varun Dhawan are all set to come together for a new film, which will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Read more