Deepika Padukone’s Zara jumpsuit is actually quite affordable at under Rs 2,000. Get the look

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:46 IST

The media, people, paparazzi and now Twitterati too, can’t seem to take their eyes of Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone has been making waves with her latest movie, Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, and Stop Sale Acid campaigner, Laxmi Agarwal.

The duo was recently seen at Chhapaak premier, where they both donned stunning Sabyasachi sarees, and looked gorgeous as ever. However, Deepika has been putting her most fashionable foot forward it seems, she and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani have pulled out some seriously fashionable looks, so just imagine how excited we were when we found out that one of Deepika’s outfits is actually quite affordable, and it’s for lesser than Rs 2,000.

While Deepika has been wearing couturiers from the likes of Erdem, who dresses the British Royal family, Emilia Wickstead, to more locally Sabyasachi, and many others, however, she opted for a rather interesting beige jumpsuit from Zara.

The half-sleeved collared jumpsuit looked great on Deepika’s sleek frame, her short hair was in soft waves and she wore several gold rings and a chunky gold neckpiece by Misho Designs, adding a cool edge to her simple look.

She went for subtle glam with her make-up, with shimmery eyeshadow adorning her eyelids, nude lipstick on her lips and very little blush.

While we can’t find the exact same jumpsuit that Deepika is wearing, we have found several designs that are super close to the Chhapaak actor’s outfit and that are priced very reasonable from Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,800 only.

How about these Dark Tan sleeveless jumpsuits at only Rs 1,790?

Or this very cool beige full sleeved one?

We absolutely love this cream coloured jumpsuit, and the price is just perfect!

While Chhapaak is receiving many accolades, Deepika was recently the face of controversy, when she went to Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and stood in solidarity with the students who were protesting the violence against them. Several BJP leaders called her out and demanded that people boycott her film. However, Deepika is a trailblazer and is completely unfazed.

Of course, Deepika paid no heed to the negative publicity coming her way, and went to the premiere of Chhapaak looking gorgeous in a sequinned midnight blue Sabyasachi saree, alongside Laxmi Agarwal herself, the person on whose life the movie is based, who was also dressed head to toe in Sabyasachi.

