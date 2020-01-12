Happy Lohri 2020: 5 make-up hacks to make you shine this Lohri

fashion-and-trends

Lohri, a very popular harvest festival, is celebrated largely in Northern India. This spirited festival is celebrated in high spirits and tremendous enthusiasm by families and friends, annually on January 13. Lohri is all about spending time with loved ones, eating popcorns, rewari, gazak, peanuts, and dancing around the bonfire. Amidst all these flurry of activities and festive stress, it’s also important to look your best. If you’re someone who loves to own the picture-perfect look, here are 5 makeup hacks to keep that shine on during the festival.

Skincare: The first and foremost tip to making sure you look your best to take care of your skin in every way. From proper cleansing, to regular facials, scrubs and masks, what you eat and how much water you drink also affects the skin’s elasticity, shine and glow. Use some of the readily available kitchen ingredients like honey, milk, egg, oats, curd etc to make your at-home packs which are also chemical-free. If time is a constraint, go for face masks with repair qualities to maintain your natural beauty.

Try a deeper shade for your lips: Red is the perfect colour to go for when you need to keep it classy and alluring at the same time. Deep red-toned lips along with lighter shades of foundation pair perfectly with a strong brow and subtle contouring for a polished look.

Glitter: Highlight your cheekbones, and add on some golden glitters for your eye shadow. A nude-coloured lipstick will help you carry a glamorous yet subtle look for the celebrations.

Dark eye shadow: As we get ready to bid adieu to bone-chilling winters, throw on some darker shades for your eye shadow. Be it brown, or blush-pink, adding some colours will accentuate the beauty of your eyes. Applying lots of kohl and eye-liner with a pinch of a black eye shadow will also add as a boon to enhance the shape to your eyes.

Experiment with smokey eyes: Smokey eyes are back and it’s time you tried it on too. All you need is a dark eye shadow and kohl. For this look, apply a mid-tone shadow all over the lid and then line the eyes with kohl and then smudge it on the corner lids. This look is high on drama and can be perfectly carried along with a nude or coral shade lipstick.

Bold-winged eyeliner: The winged eyeliner look is famous because it can be adapted to flatter different eye shapes. If you have smaller eyes, accentuate them by drawing a thinner line. Ladies gifted with almond-shaped eyes can enhance the shape of their eyes by lining them thicker towards the outer corner. This look has been nailed by famous celebrities and divas and can intensify your festive look.

