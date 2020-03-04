News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: ‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:58 IST

‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus

Planning methodically to isolate the infected, tracking suspected cases and training healthcare workers should be key areas of focus for countries like India to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, top Chinese doctors currently working at the outbreak epicentre Wuhan said on Wednesday. Read more

Major headache for Rajasthan govt after Italian couple catches coronavirus

At least 215 people came in contact with a group of 23 Italian tourists that visited various places in Rajasthan before a couple among them tested positive for coronavirus, the state’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma told the state assembly on Wednesday. Read more

Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack

A special police officer and a shopkeeper were killed in a militant attack in Warpora village in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Wednesday evening. Read more

Indian-origin man charged for UK woman’s murder

The Leicestershire police said on Wednesday it has charged Jigukumar Sorthi for the murder earlier this week of Bhavini Pravin, a resident of the east Midlands town of Leicester, which has a large community of Indian origin. Read more

Baaghi 3 box office predictions: Tiger Shroff expected to kick up a storm, film may open at Rs 22 crore

Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to have a wonderful start at the box office on Friday. Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the successful Baaghi franchise known for its thrilling action sequence and lead actor Tiger’s daredevilry. Read more

This way of eating a burger has Reddit users ‘mildly infuriated’ - and us highly entertained

The ‘mildly infuriating’ subreddit may be the best place to go when feeling low. After all, watching people do things that annoy others is a relatively easy way to feel good about one’s own actions. Read more

Farokh Engineer has his say on Rishabh Pant’s selection over Wriddhiman Saha in New Zealand

Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer believes that Wriddhiman Saha is a better wicket-keeper than Rishabh Pant but Pant is an overall package. Read more

ByteDance launches music streaming app Resso in India

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance launched its music streaming app ‘Resso’ in India. Resso is touted as the world’s first social music streaming app with features like vibes, comments and lyric quotes. Read more