‘Track the infected, their close contacts’: Chinese doctors’ advise on coronavirus

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:35 IST

Planning methodically to isolate the infected, tracking suspected cases and training healthcare workers should be key areas of focus for countries like India to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, top Chinese doctors currently working at the outbreak epicentre Wuhan said on Wednesday.

Containing the outbreak is not the work of doctors alone, they said, adding that the police and transport departments should be involved in containing the virus, which until Wednesday had killed more than 3000 and infected over 93000 globally, the vast majority in China.

Planning is the keyword, said Du Bin, director Medical ICU at Beijing’s Peking Union Medical College hospital.

“How many cases do you have? What is the plan to cope with the disease or the patients? The laboratory-confirmed cases as well as the close contacts; where to keep the close contacts and how to identify the probable (cases) or cases within the close contacts. I do believe it is a very tough job but it has to be done,” Du said.

Du said this at an interaction – along with other three frontline doctors from Wuhan – with journalists in Beijing via a video link on Wednesday afternoon.

“Not only done by the health care workers but… other departments of the government have to be involved (such) as the public security, the police I mean, such as the transportation department or other departments. They have to work together. And, I think that’s the only way to control the epidemic not only in China but also in other countries,” Du said.

Qiao Jie, president of Peking University’s Third hospital, said both India and China were important countries in Asia and has similarities like population and traditional family-centric activities.

She said it was important to train the healthcare workers to treat covid-19 cases, adding, for example, mild and severe cases need different training.

It was critical for the medics to know how to put on and then take off protective clothing, she said

“Prepare the room. Use high power exhaust fans in the ward, changing (the) airflow for the patient and medical staff,” Qiao said.

Training the community population, she said.

“Even wearing the mask, washing hands…can isolate the disease; all very important,” she said.

By the end of January, China had taken unprecedented and aggressive measures including virtually locking down the province of Hubei with a 60 million population to contain the spread of the virus.

Wuhan, for example, was locked down on January 23, and remains so.

The restrictions continue with hundreds of millions across China facing some kind of restrictions on their movements.

The government and doctors say the results are showing as the outbreak continues to show signs of slowing in China.

The Chinese mainland reported only four new confirmed cases of covid-19 on Tuesday outside Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, down from 890 on February 3, the national health commission (NHC) said.

The number of people dead from the coronavirus epidemic in China is poised to cross 3000 with the death toll at reaching 2981 on Wednesday, health authorities said.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 80,270 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 had been reported on the mainland.

Responding to a question on whether there’s been a turnaround in the epidemic in China, Du said designated hospitals in Wuhan are seeing an increasing number of empty beds after a large number of virus patients were discharged.

Du added, however, that there’s always the possibility of another spike in new cases.

Cao Bin, a doctor specialising in respiratory research in Wuhan since January, said: “The war is not over.”

For a country like India, it may have only begun.