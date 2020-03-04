Indian-origin man charged for UK woman’s murder

world

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:27 IST

The Leicestershire police said on Wednesday it has charged Jigukumar Sorthi for the murder earlier this week of Bhavini Pravin, a resident of the east Midlands town of Leicester, which has a large community of Indian origin.

Sorthi, 23, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed weapon. The police were called to a local address on Monday following a report that a woman had been seriously injured. Pravin, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and officers have been in the area of the incident carrying out house-to-house inquiries and collecting CCTV as they piece together the moments leading up to Pravin’s death.

Detective inspector Kenny Henry said: “Our investigation into Bhavini’s tragic death is ongoing and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to make contact with us”.

“Her family are understandably devastated by her death and we owe it to them, and Bhavini, to determine exactly what happened. Bhavini’s relatives have asked to be left alone at this difficult time to grieve and try to make sense of what has happened to their daughter.”

Pravin’s family release a tribute: “As a family we could never have imagined that one day we would be issuing a tribute to Bhavini under such circumstances. Our world has been ripped apart by her death and we can’t believe she has gone”.

“A light has gone out in our lives. Bhavini was a devoted daughter and sister, loved by all who knew her. She was beautiful, kind and sweet. Our lives will never be the same without her.

All we can hope for is Bhavini to be at peace and for our request for privacy to be respected”.