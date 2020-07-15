News updates from Hindustan Times: At India-EU summit, trade deal remains elusive and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 15, 2020

At India-EU summit, trade deal remains elusive

A free trade deal that India and the European Union have been planning since 2007 remained elusive at the 15th India-EU summit on Wednesday. Read more

Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea

The United States will use all available tools to support countries that believe China has violated their sovereignty in the South China Sea, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput elevated standards of Hindi film industry, says brother-in-law

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, heaped praise on him and credited him with raising the standards of Bollywood. Sharing the Dil Bechara title track, Vishal correctly guessed that Sushant nailed the song in a single take. Read more

Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance’s AGM 2020

Reliance Industries 43rd Annual General Meeting took place earlier today. There were some major announcements made on Jio in areas like Jio Platforms, 5G and digital services. Read more

‘Congress suspended me for backing Sachin Pilot’: Sanjay Jha lashes out

Congress seems to be taking a tough approach towards leaders who fail to toe the party line. Sanjay Jha has been sacked from the party for ‘anti-party’ activities and breach of discipline. Watch to know more

Face masks are now a form of expression

Face masks have become a very integral part of our lives during the pandemic. And what is being noticed now is that apart from being used as a form of protection, they are also becoming a way to express our feelings and put forth our views on pressing issues going around in our society. Read more

He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued

This is a heartwarming tale of how a man, despite facing difficulties, pursued his endeavours of rescuing a coyote pup. This is a story of compassion and some may say it’s also an incident which perfectly captures the true spirit of humanity. Read more