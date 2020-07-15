Sushant Singh Rajput elevated standards of Hindi film industry, says brother-in-law

bollywood

Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, heaped praise on him and credited him with raising the standards of Bollywood. Sharing the Dil Bechara title track, Vishal correctly guessed that Sushant nailed the song in a single take.

“Presumably, Sushant performed the entire song in one shot. Such was his craft. He elevated the standards of Hindi film industry and has immortalized himself with his work. He will live in our hearts forever and we will always celebrate his life and legacy,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Dil Bechara title track was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’, director Mukesh Chhabra earlier revealed. “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless,” the casting director-turned-filmmaker said.

Farah, who choreographed Sushant for the first time in the Dil Bechara title track, said that the song was special for her. “I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show,” she said in a statement.

Farah said that despite rehearsing for just one day before the shoot, Sushant got the steps perfectly in a single take and wrapped up the song in just half a day. Impressed, she treated him to some home-cooked food. “I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me,” she said.

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, is due to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role.

