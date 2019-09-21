News updates from Hindustan Times at this hour: EC to announce Haryana, Maharashtra elections dates today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Election Commission to announce Haryana, Maharashtra elections dates today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana at noon today.

While the tenure of the Haryana Legislative expires on November 2, the term of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9. The term of the 288-strong Maharashtra Assembly expires on November 8. In the outgoing Maharashtra house the BJP had 122, Shiv Sena 63, Congress 42 and Nationalist Congress Party 41 and others 20.

BJP plans to bank on new faces in upcoming elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to replace at least a fourth of its candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand later this year, four BJP leaders from these states said on condition of anonymity.

Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls in October, while Jharkhand votes in December. All three states are ruled by a BJP government, although the party has a majority on its own only in Haryana.

The BJP fielded 422 candidates out of 459 assembly seats spread across the three states in the last round of state elections and won 206.

Biker stumped on finding 189 challans pending against him in Chandigarh

If you are worried about that one traffic ticket issued to you recently, imagine the plight of this 21-year-old Chandigarh youth, who has 189 challans pending against him.

Issued via traffic violation information slip (TVIS) for various offences, the challans have accumulated between 2017 and 2019.

Identified as Sanjiv, the serial traffic violator claims he is not aware of a single challan, but one issued for taking a wrong U-turn on July 26 this year.

The government’s corporate tax move is bold. But there is a fiscal risk | Analysis

Private consumption, the engine of the economy that had been firing most consistently in recent years, is losing steam. Two other engines — investments and exports — seem to be slowing down again after a brief period of robust activity. The result is 5% growth.

To boost growth, the government, on Friday, decided to risk the only engine of the tax system that has performed lately — corporate tax, writes Suyash Rai, a fellow at Carnegie India.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal will aim to claim a historic gold in the World Championships today

It has been a long journey for Amit Panghal from village Myna in Rohtak to Ekaterinburg, Russia, where the 23-year-old from Haryana became the first Indian male boxer to enter the finals of the World Boxing Championships.

“In boxing, it’s about the obsession of getting the most from yourself, wanting to dominate the world like a hungry young lion,” Panghal tweeted after winning his semi-final fight on Friday.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office day 1: Karan Deol’s debut beats The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, opens at Rs 1 cr

The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, received a low opening at the box office. The release of the film clashed with Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam but none of them found success in dominating the ticket counters.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia, both The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam collected around Rs 85 lakhs each on the day of their release. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas fared slightly better with an opening collection of Rs 1.10 crore.

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 times the Bollywood diva proved style is eternal

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Begum of Pataudi as we all know her, has always been a trailblazer. The actor, who will be seen next in Angrezi Medium and Good News, is known for her fun personality, brutal honesty and sharp wit.

Her reel and real style have inspired millions around the world, from Poo’s crop tops in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Pooja’s biker chick look in Tashan when she also made size zero fashionable, Geet’s fun and quirky fusion style in Jab We Met, Avantika’s unique Indian outfits in Kurbaan, almost every time Kareena came onscreen in a new look, a new trend was born.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 09:01 IST