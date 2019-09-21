Biker stumped on finding 189 challans pending against him in Chandigarh

cities

If you are worried about that one traffic ticket issued to you recently, imagine the plight of this 21-year-old Chandigarh youth, who has 189 challans pending against him.

Issued via traffic violation information slip (TVIS) for various offences, the challans have accumulated between 2017 and 2019.

Identified as Sanjiv, the serial traffic violator claims he is not aware of a single challan, but one issued for taking a wrong U-turn on July 26 this year.

Sanjiv is a resident of Sector 39. He works with an insurance company in Sector 34 and rides a motorcycle.

On July 26, he was stopped by traffic police for taking a wrong U-turn at the Sector 33/34 light point. He was issued a challan for ₹300.

When the challan reached the district court, Chandigarh, records showed that there are 189 TVIS pending against the bike registered in his name.

Also called e-challans, these are issued based on pictures clicked by people and shared with police or captured by CCTV cameras. The challans are sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner.

Sanjiv said he was left shocked to know that 189 challans are pending against him. “I have been driving carefully, and more so after the new regulations came into force. I had no clue that these many challans are pending against me,” he said, while claiming he had bought the bike second hand about a year and a half ago.

“Why did no one ever inform me about these pending challans?” he said.

In a similar case in July, a 23-year-old milkman came to know that he has been challaned 36 times for riding without helmet in seven months. All the offences were captured by the same CCTV camera. Issued between December 2018 and June 2019, the TVIS never reached him due to change in address.

Police have now started sending reminders about pending TVIS through text messages. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand said the vehicle will be impounded if a person fails to clear the challans after three reminders.

In fact, vehicles with pending TVIS are blacklisted and can’t be sold or transferred. Their pollution under control (PUC) certificates can’t be updated as well.

