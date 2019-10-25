News updates from Hindustan Times at this hour: ML Khattar ‘optimistic’ about support for BJP and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:24 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Manohar Lal Khattar ‘optimistic’ about support for BJP
Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to return as Haryana chief minister with the support of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda and seven Independents. He is in Delhi to hold discussions with those offering support and is aiming to complete the formalities to stake claim in Chandigarh later this evening.
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
A poorer than expected performance in Haryana and Maharashtra will hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha. A better performance in these two states would have helped the BJP in making up for its potential losses because of its assembly election losses in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in 2018.
Gujarat firm gets contract to redesign New Delhi’s Central Vista, Parliament
The contract for designing the ambitious revamp of New Delhi’s Central Vista, or Rajpath, the seat of power in national capital Delhi, was awarded to Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design, Planning And Management Private Limited on Friday.
Haryana’s lessons can help the Congress in Delhi | Opinion
The Haryana assembly results resemble Gujarat 2017, where the runner-up looks like the winner and the winner get to rule on a tenuous majority. The BJP will push nationalism. The Congress must forge a tactical pact with AAP to prevent a split in votes.
‘Next four games will shape our identity’: Hyderabad FC coach Brown before ISL debut against ATK
After six weeks of training, Hyderabad FC will debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) against ATK on Friday and coach Phil Brown said he hopes the franchise will forge an identity in the next four games before the international break.
Bigil movie review: Vijay starrer is a sports drama with a cause
Despite a problematic first half, the Atlee-directed Vijay starrer makes up in the second half with an emotionally rewarding end.
Uber CEO vows to tackle losses, with help from India
Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi vowed to get his company to profitability while pursuing growth from emergent arenas such as India, addressing investors’ concerns about the ride-sharing company’s mounting losses and global regulatory challenges.
First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:23 IST