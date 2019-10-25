e-paper
Friday, Oct 25, 2019

In Manohar Khattar’s plan to stake claim this evening, a 7+2 formula is key

The BJP won 40 seats in the assembly polls held to elect a new government in Haryana and fell six short of a simple majority in the 90-member House.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:46 IST
Hitender Rao
Hitender Rao
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to return as Haryana chief minister with the support of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) MLA Gopal Kanda and seven Independents. Khattar has flown to Delhi to hold discussions with those offering support and is aiming to complete the formalities to stake claim in Chandigarh later this evening.

“The chief minister will meet the Governor to stake his claim to form the government today,’’ a BJP leader told Hindustan Times before Khattar’s meeting with BJP bosses Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The leader said Khattar would like the oath ceremony to be held at the earliest, if possible even later this evening.

The BJP won 40 seats in the assembly polls held to elect a new government in Haryana and fell six short of a simple majority in the 90-member House.

Five of the winning Independents - Sombir Sangwan from Dadri, Balraj Kundu from Meham, Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri, Nain Pal Rawat from Prithla and Randhir Gollen from Pundri are BJP rebels who contested as Independents. The remaining two Independent MLAs are Ranjit Singh, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and younger brother of the former chief minister OP Chautala, and Rakesh Daultabad from Badhshahpur. All seven are expected to give their letters of support to the BJP on Friday.

Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangawan told HT that he is meeting the chief minister on Friday. “I will extend my support to the BJP,’’ Sangwan said.

Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, who facilitated a meeting between Kanda and BJP working president JP Nadda, told HT that most of the Independents will extend their support to the BJP.

“Five of them are BJP rebels. Kanda and Ranjit Singh too are extending their support. All of them have committed their unconditional support,’’ Duggal said.

Gopal Kanda told HT that he and some other Independents were inclined to extend support to the BJP. “We are meeting the chief minister on Friday,’’ Gopal Kanda confirmed.

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala also hinted that supporting the BJP was a more feasible option. “I cannot align with the Congress as a matter of principle,” Chautala said.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, whose party won 10 seats in its debut election, will decide whether to support the BJP or not on Friday.

The BJP may not need JJPs support if the seven Independents along with Kanda and Abhay Chautala are backing the party. However, the party isn’t averse to the backing of 10 JJP MLAs that would give it a lot of cushion. A senior BJP leader in Delhi told HT that the party was open to receiving support from Dushyant Chautala’s party on its terms and would not allow the JJP to dictate terms.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 12:28 IST

India News