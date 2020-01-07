News updates from Hindustan Times | Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know about trade, bank unions’ strike and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:03 IST

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know about trade, bank unions’ strike

Millions of workers belonging to 10 central trade unions will go on a strike on Wednesday against the government’s disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies. The unions have said more than 250 million workers will participate in the Bharat Bandh to press for a 12-point common demand related to minimum wage and social security, among others.

My daughter got justice: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother hails court’s execution order

The mother of Delhi gang-rape victim has hailed the verdict given by a Delhi court, saying her daughter has finally got justice. “My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system,” the woman’s mother Asha Devi said after the verdict.

December 16 gang rape case: Evidence SC relied upon to uphold death penalty

In April 2016, the Supreme Court began hearing the pleas of the four men sentenced to death for raping a paramedic in a bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012 and a year later upheld the death sentence. The woman died of her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012. Here are the main evidence the apex court took into account to decide that Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.deserved no leniency.

Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April

Amid countrywide protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Odisha government plans to start the process of updating the National Population Register (NPR) as well as houselisting from April 16, a senior census official said Tuesday.

Time to address Muslim anxieties | Opinion

Has India succeeded in addressing issues related to the Muslim minority, notwithstanding the entire array of constitutional rights and guarantees? An honest response has to be necessarily in the negative. Modi’s massive victories in 2014 and 2019 gave the clear message to the Muslim community that governments with an absolute majority could be formed without its vote.

Black Sunday: Questions for Delhi Police, JNU VC | Opinion

The mayhem at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, engineered by a group of masked men on the evening of January 5, has grim portents for the future. It shows the Delhi Police in poor light, and the JNU administration in a state of pathetic ineptitude. It also reflects on the quality of politics played out in university campuses for petty gains.

Deepika Padukone reaches JNU Sabarmati T-point, expresses solidarity with students

Actor Deepika Padukone reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to show solidarity with students protesting recent violence on the campus. She was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point.

WATCH | Virat Kohli copies Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action to perfection in Indore

India skipper Virat Kohli copied out-of-favour spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action to perfection before the start of play in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

