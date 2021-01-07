News updates from Hindustan Times: BMC complains Sonu Sood turned residential building into hotel and all the latest news

Mumbai: BMC alleges actor Sonu Sood turned residential building into hotel, files complaint

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Mumbai Police alleging he converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel, confirmed officials of BMC on Thursday. Read more

Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti restricts entry of vehicles till Jan 24 due to heavy snowfall

In view of inclement weather in the high-altitude Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, the administration has decided to allow tourist vehicles to enter the valley through Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass only from 10am to 11am and from 12 noon to 3pm. Read more

Kane Williamson flies high, Virat Kohli higher

Propelling New Zealand to their first ever pole position in the ICC Test rankings is an incredible home run that witnessed six consecutive wins—the longest in their history—and an unbeaten streak in 17 Tests since an eight-wicket loss to South Africa in March, 2017. Read more

Kaagaz movie review: Pankaj Tripathi tries his best to infuse life into a film killed by cliches

Returning to filmmaking after almost five years, Satish Kaushik has made a film quite unlike the ones he has made before. Read more

Jeep Compass 2021 breaks cover, gets styling updates and an all-new cabin

After much anticipation, Jeep Compass 2021 was officially - and finally - unveiled for the Indian car market on Thursday. Read more

Katrina Kaif’s lehenga choli combo is the ultimate bridesmaid attire

A good ethnic timeless outfit, which can be worn at any occasion, is a must-have in every wardrobe and to be honest, Katrina Kaif has quite a few of them. Read more

US Capitol Chaos: 4 dead in mob-police clash; Trump urges supporters to go home

Four killed in the violence that followed after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on January 06. Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the premises. Watch here