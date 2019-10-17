News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:03 IST

BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who had accompanied his seniors to a flag meeting, was shot dead by Bangladesh border guards on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said. A second BSF soldier was also injured in the shooting, said to be the first of its kind. The incident took place shortly after a flag meeting of post commanders from both sides at 10.30 am.

On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday countered the BJP campaign to vote back the Devendra Fadnavis government, insisting that the “much-talked about double engine” model of governance had “utterly failed” in Maharashtra.

At Satara rally, PM Modi says ‘be it Maharashtra or Haryana, people will punish Congress, NCP’

While addressing a poll campaign in Maharashtra’s Satara on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress-NCP alliance in the state saying, “be it Maharashtra or Haryana, people will punish Congress-NCP like they did during Lok Sabha polls.”

Haryana elections 2019: ‘If not Om, then what?’: Rajnath Singh jabs Rahul Gandhi on Rafale ‘shastra puja’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hit back at the Opposition on Thursday for criticizing him over performing shastra puja (weapon worship) on the first Rafale fighter jet handed over to India in France this week. Worshipping weapons during the festive period is a tradition and there’s nothing wrong with the practice, Singh said.

‘Great new deal that takes back control’: British PM Boris Johnson on Brexit agreement with EU

Negotiators from the U.K. reached an agreement with officials in Brussels Thursday that could pave the way for Britain to finally break its 46-year-old ties to the European Union this month. The withdrawal agreement was completed just in time for EU leaders to assess it when they gather for summit talks in the Belgian capital later in the day. The deal then needs to win the backing of the U.K. Parliament on Saturday.

Homeless, empty stomach, double century: Yashasvi Jaiswal creams world-record with insatiable hunger

The world record of being the youngest to score a double hundred in 50-overs cricket, three centuries in 5 innings on his debut season in India’s premier one-day tournament, congratulatory messages from the who’s who of Mumbai cricket, it surpassed them all. 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal had finally ‘earned’ the rights of wearing shades on the cricket field.

Priyanka Chopra’s video with her stylist’s daughter Krishna in a pool is all things sweet. Watch them debate, ‘you’re so cute’

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be super busy, jet-setting across the world on work or attending various business events but she manages to take out time to chill. On Thursday, the actor posted a cute video with Krishna Sky Sarkisian, daughter of her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian.

