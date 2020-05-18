News updates from Hindustan Times: Buses, autos, cabs likely to resume; Metro shut till May 31 and all the latest news

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:55 IST

Buses, autos and cabs likely to resume; Metro shut till May 31

The Centre on Sunday said that state governments may allow the operation of public buses, auto-rickshaws and private cabs during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. Read more

Assam to provide work under MGNREGA to all migrant workers coming back

The Assam government on Sunday decided to provide job cards to all migrant workers who returned to the state and give them work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Read more

Supreme Court to take up ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s plea who questioned Varanasi election result

The Supreme Court will take up an appeal filed by a sacked constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) who has challenged the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat held last year. Read more

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March

The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for Covid-19 rose by 170 to 34,636, business minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, the lowest increase in the official death toll since March 24. Read more

The biggest transition in my career is because of him: Virat Kohli credits former coach

Virat Kohli’s stunning physical transformation in 2013 is still talked about. And while the India captain in the past has credited intense workout and diet change for his dramatic turnaround career-wise in terms of fitness, Kohli said India’s former Strength and Conditioning coach Shanker Basu had a defining role to play. Read more

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, the company said on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets. Read more

International Museum Day 2020: Where does the term museum come from; a look at some interesting museums from around the world

Museums, the ultimate storehouses of knowledge, have a long history of being associated with highfalutin culture and intellectual snobbery. Read more

Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘jhoota’ during Instagram live with Sunil Chhetri, cricketer fell asleep on her film sets

Football star Sunil Chhetri grilled cricketer Virat Kohli to a crisp in his latest Instagram live. He asked him all about his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.Sunil came armed with the best questions and anecdotes, supplied by Anushka herself. Read more