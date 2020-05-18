e-paper
Assam to provide work under MGNREGA to all migrant workers coming back

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal issued instruction to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 08:09 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (in blue short) visits Assam Agricultural University, Kahikuchi campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kamrup on Saturday.
The Assam government on Sunday decided to provide job cards to all migrant workers who returned to the state and give them work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the issues of providing employment opportunities to the state’s people returning from outside.

“Chief Minister directed to allot job cards to returning migrant workers and provide works under MGNREGA at the earliest. He also asked the skill development department to take steps for imparting training to returning workers for upgrading their skills,” said a government release.

Sonowal issued instruction to identify skills of the returning labourers and provide training at development block level through a digital platform.

“He instructed the finance department to discuss with banks about ways to provide bank loans to returning labourers for engaging them in productive sectors,” the release added.

There is no exact figure on how many workers belonging to the state would be returning back to Assam. Nearly 6 lakh people staying outside the state had registered to avail financial assistance provided by the state. It is estimated that at least one-third of them could return back.

The chief minister also directed the industries department to prepare a district-wise list of MSMEs for providing benefits to the sector under the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the Centre.

He said that there are 1.01 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state, and asked the department concerned to initiate all measures for passing on the benefits announced by the Centre.

