News updates from Hindustan Times: Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:01 IST

Call for leaders to get more time to study Union budget

Lawmakers should be given more time to study the Union budget and have a deeper understanding of the budgetary process to help India’s economic growth, presiding officers of Parliament and several state assemblies concluded on Thursday.

Even as digital toll payments through FASTags across national highways increased to at least 60% of total toll collections from December 2019 to January 2020, the average waiting time of vehicles at toll plazas went up by 29%.

December 16 gang rape convicts moved to cells near hanging courtyard

The four convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape case were on Thursday shifted to four separate single cells inside jail number 3 of Tihar. Jail officers said that while the hanging courtyard (phansi kotha) is also in jail number 3, the transfer of the four prisoners on Thursday does not mean that they will be hanged immediately.

Raising farm incomes may top budget agenda

The forthcoming Union Budget may do away with the penal provisions of the Essential Commodities Act in a move many experts see as a radical piece of agricultural reform -- one that could increase farm incomes.

The USD 2.6 billion bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has not ever been a significant contributor to the larger economies of the estranged neighbours. But trade suspensions and restrictive customs regimes in the wake of escalated tensions have had a deleterious impact on the economies of border areas in both countries.

1917 movie review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time, will leave you stunned in your seat

1917 movie review: Director Sam Mendes reunites with cinematographer Roger Deakins to create one of the best war movies of all time, a technical masterpiece that will stun you speechless.

