News Updates from Hindustan Times: Centre provoked farmers to commit violence, says Shiv Sena and all the latest news

Tractor rally violence: Centre provoked farmers, says Shiv Sena's Saamana
Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, with an aim to discredit farmers’ peaceful protest against the three new farm laws, provoked them to commit violence. Read more
Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land
Seventy two-seater aircrafts will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after its upgradation to 3C category by the director general office of the civil aviation department. Read more
India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt
The Union ministry of health on Thursday said that with a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus cases, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 97%, adding that it is one of the highest globally. Read more
Farm stir: Jan 26 violence a conspiracy, says SAD; demands international inquiry
Terming the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day (Tuesday) as a conspiracy, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday demanded an international inquiry into the incident. Read more
'He makes sure he executes it': India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane
India's tour of Australia will always be remembered by fans all around the world. Team India were on the backfoot after the first Test in Adelaide. Read more
Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'
Kangana Ranaut, who has been questioning the motives of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws, called herself a ‘failure’ after a tractor march in the capital turned violent on Republic Day. Read more
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India. Price and full details
Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday launched the new Speed Triple 1200 RS in the country starting at ₹16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read more
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars
Ask us what Fall dreams are made of and we will quip apple blondies! Their gorgeous crackly tops at room temperature or with a heavy drizzle of rich caramel sauce is enough to teleport us to a unicorn island. Read more
Watch: Biden targets drilling, fossil fuel subsidies with new orders on climate change