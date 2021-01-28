Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land

Seventy two-seater aircrafts will now be able to land at Bilasa Bai Kewtin Airport in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after its upgradation to 3C category by the director general office of the civil aviation department, a press release issued by Chhattisgarh government stated on Thursday.

“As a result of upgradation to 3C category, 72-seater aircrafts will also be able to land at the Bilaspur airport in Chakarbhata. Earlier, only a 40-seater aircraft could land here due to its 2C category license. With the operation of 72 seater aircrafts, North Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur’s air connectivity with the whole country will get strengthened,” said the press release.

The Chhattisgarh government claimed it took the initiative keeping in view the sentiments of Bilaspur residents and got the approval from the civil aviation department of the government of India.

“The operation of 72-seater aircrafts from Bilaspur airport will benefit the officers and employees working in industrial and mining units located at Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Chirmiri, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, while it will also promote trade and tourism in the region. Along with this, access to medical facilities, present in the metros, will become easier for this entire region,” said the release.