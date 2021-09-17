News updates from Hindustan Times: Char Dham Yatra to start from Sept 18 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Char Dham yatra to start from Saturday with capping on number of pilgrims

After the Uttarakhand high the court lifted its stay on Char Dham yatra, it will officially start from Saturday with a capping on the number of pilgrims that will be allowed daily to the four revered Himalayan shrines., officials said. Read more

India jabs over 10 million against Covid on PM Modi's birthday

India on Friday administered more than 10 million vaccine doses against Covid-19 as part of the Centre’s vaccine sewa call to commemorate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Delhi pollution: Govt comes up with 14-point guidelines for construction firms

The Delhi government on Friday issued a set of 14 guidelines that construction companies would have to follow to prevent dust pollution in the national capital. Read more

SCO countries should help Afghanistan: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states should facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan and encourage Kabul to install a broad-based and inclusive political government. Read more

Tata Safari Gold Edition SUV launched at ₹21.89 lakhs

Tata Motors on Friday has launched the Safari Gold Edition at ₹21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claims the Tata Safari Gold Edition comes with high-class and hi-tech features. Launched right ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Safari Gold edition is available in two different colour options - White Gold and Black Gold. Read more

Dia Mirza shares son Avyaan's first pic, Priyanka Chopra blesses her ‘beautiful family'

Actor Dia Mirza has shared her first picture with newborn son Avyaan. After four months of his birth, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan's face. In the photo, Dia is carrying the baby in her arms while he rests his head on her shoulder. Read more

Yellow Pages on WhatsApp in India? What we know so far about new feature

WhatsApp is constantly working on adding new features to its platform and reports keep giving us snippets about the messaging apps upcoming features. One such report back in July this year suggested that a WhatsApp feature that was being worked on is like the Yellow Pages directory. This WhatsApp feature is called Business Directory. Read more

New Zealand abandon Pakistan limited-overs tour due to security concerns

New Zealand decided to abandon the ongoing tour of Pakistan, following a security alert, issued by their government minutes before toss of the first ODI between the two sides in Rawalpindi on Friday. Read more