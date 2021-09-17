Delhi pollution: Govt comes up with 14-point guidelines for construction firms

The Delhi government on Friday issued a set of 14 guidelines that construction companies would have to follow to prevent dust pollution in the national capital.

Chairing a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi, environment minister Gopal Rai asked the firms to submit their action plans to combat dust pollution by next Tuesday (September 21).

According to news agency PTI, Rai said several private agencies were also involved in construction work and a meeting was conducted with over 50 of them, including Shapoorji and Larsen and Toubro. “These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution within 15 days,” Rai said.

According to the guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides with tin sheds. Sites that measure over 20,000 square metres would have to deploy anti-smog guns. Vehicles carrying construction materials have to be covered and cleaned and such stuff should not fall on the road. Also, only Pakki and Blacktop roads are to be used for transporting such materials.

The guidelines also stated that there should be no collection of construction and demolition waste on the roadside and a record of all generated waste has to be kept by the companies. A dust mask is mandatory for all workers on the site and companies also have to ensure medical facilities for them.

▪️Medical facility for workers must (2/2) pic.twitter.com/tc4TFolosd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 17, 2021

The guidelines came weeks ahead of an impending spike in air pollution during the festival season and winter.

On September 9, Rai said his government was preparing a 10-point winter action plan to combat air pollution.The plan would focus on internal and external factors responsible for pollution. Rai said some of these factors included road and construction dust and stubble and waste burning.

On Wednesday, the government announced a “complete ban” on the sale, use and storage of firecrackers in the city during the festival of Diwali. Police and teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCB) would keep a close check on markets to ensure strict adherence to the government’s ban on firecrackers.

(With PTI inputs)

