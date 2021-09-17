India jabs over 10 million against Covid on PM Modi's birthday

India on Friday administered more than 10 million vaccine doses against Covid-19 as part of the Centre’s vaccine sewa call to commemorate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the fourth time that the country has achieved the landmark of administering 10 million doses on a single day.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the PM’s birthday with the launch of the ‘Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan’ campaign, a mega 20-day public outreach programme focusing on Modi's 20 years in public life.

The campaign was launched by party chief JP Nadda at the BJP headquarter in Delhi and will come to an end October 7.

As part of the campaign, the party has asked its workers to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 77.24 crore of which, 63,97,972 vaccine doses, were administered in the last 24 hours.

The inoculation drive in India was launched in January with health workers and frontline workers as priority. In the following phases, the government expanded the drive to other groups deemed as vulnerable by health experts.

From June 21, the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced, under which the government ramped up the availability of more vaccines and streamlined the vaccine supply chain.

The BJP has also planned to distribute 140 million ration bags with Modi’s pictures among the needy under the sewa campaign. About 50 million BJP booth workers will send the PM postcards highlighting their commitment to public service.

Modi was born in 1950 at Vadnagar in Gujarat. He is currently in the third year of his second consecutive term after the BJP won the parliamentary elections in 2019 with a landslide majority. He was the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.