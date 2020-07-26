News updates from Hindustan Times: China’s PLA begins well-publicised live-fire drills near South China Sea and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 26, 2020

China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun a well-publicised live-fire drill with “powerful ammunition” in the southern Guangdong province’s Leizhou Peninsula, considered to be the doorstep of the South China Sea (SCS), official media reported. Read more

Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant and renewed his pitch for precautionary measures in the war against the coronavirus pandemic as he reminded them of those fighting on the frontline. Read more

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Day to mark India’s victory in 1999 conflict against Pakistan

India is observing Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in the high-altitude conflict in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district and along the Line of Control (LoC) and pay tributes to soldiers who lost their lives more than two decades ago. Read more

‘I am fine, salute corona warriors for serving selflessly’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has contracted Covid-19, took to Twitter on Sunday saying he is doing well. Chouhan lauded healthcare professionals who are serving coronavirus patients and fighting selflessly against Covid-19 by risking their lives. Read more

Fires set, windows shattered in Virginia in solidarity with protestors of Portland

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia’s capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon. Virginia State Police and Richmond police worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators late Saturday. Read more

‘A big fan of Dada’: Kumar Sangakkara believes Ganguly is a ‘very suitable candidate’ for ICC President

Sourav Ganguly has built his reputation for not just being a great cricketer but also an able leader. He was the captain of Team India in the early 2000s and is credited with transforming the fortunes of the side with his fearless leadership. Read more

Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate self-important’ gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

Soon after music maestro AR Rahman talked about a gang working against him, singer Sona Mohapatra has revealed that her singer husband Ram Sampath was also targeted by the same. Sona was reacting to a news article about AR Rahman’s revelation. Read more

Instagram bug shows ‘camera on’ for iOS 14 devices even when users weren’t taking photos

In an instance of the iOS 14 beta mode warning people about unexpected app behaviour, some Instagram users reported that they have been seeing the green ‘camera on’ indicator while they were just scrolling through their feed. Read more

PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with students who have performed well in the board examinations this year. PM Modi was addressing the nation through the radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month. Read more

Back on the road: A case for post-pandemic travel as lockdown eases

A trip sounds scary to most right now. Others are itching to dart out of the house, even if just for a weekend getaway nearby. For those who do take off, a new layer of safety precautions awaits. Read more

Kid’s makeshift board and skillful playing wows Twitter. Watch

Trust Twitter to always present you with such videos which show amazing creativity of people. Case in point is this post by Lieutenant General Gyan Bhushan which has now left Twitter amazed. “Real innovative…” he wrote and shared a video. Read more

Watch| Covid: First part of phase-1 Covaxin human trial completed at PGI Rohtak