Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by 'illiterate self-important' gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:36 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sona Mohapatra with husband Ram Sampath.
Soon after music maestro AR Rahman talked about a gang working against him, singer Sona Mohapatra has revealed that her singer husband Ram Sampath was also targeted by the same. Sona was reacting to a news article about AR Rahman’s revelation.

She tweeted, “This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post.”

 

Ram Sampath has composed music for several successful films including Khakee, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Fukrey and Boothnath Returns. His last film as a music director was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees in 2017.

AR Rahman had made headlines on Saturday when he said during an interaction on Radio Mirchi that “there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

Talking about composing music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara, he said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

He elaborated, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

