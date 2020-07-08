News updates from Hindustan Times: China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:03 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement

With disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies making measurable progress in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra, the focus of reducing tensions in eastern Ladakh has shifted to the sensitive Finger Area near Pangong Tso, where the Indian Army has observed a marginal thinning of troops, vehicles and removal of structures from a key spur over the last 24 hours, people familiar with the developments said on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, says MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said India has been seeking complete implementation of ICJ judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter and that Pakistan is seeking to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit.

Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh

China’s “incredibly aggressive action” along the border with India should not be seen in isolation but in a larger context where Xi Jinping’s Chinese communist party is engaging in an increasing revisionist effort with its neighbours, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the proposed new rules for international students as the Trump administration sought to soften the impact of its controversial order arguing, one, it was only a temporary measure and, two, it was meant to force these institutions to reopen fully.

India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter if no cure found: MIT study

In the absence of an effective vaccine and improved health infrastructure across states, India could record about 2.87 lakh projected cases of coronavirus per day by the end of winter 2021, according to a study by scientists and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Honey Boy review: Shia LaBeouf delivers the best performance of his career

Written as a therapy exercise by actor Shia LaBeouf, as a part of his rehabilitation program, Honey Boy is an autobiographical tale that has the queasy qualities of a Catholic confession. There is a palpable discomfort in watching the story unfold, particularly the abusive relationship between Otis and his father, played in the best performance of his career by LaBeouf himself.

People try guessing which zebra is standing in front in this picture. What do you think?

While following a dazzle of Zebras in Maasai Mara, wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi was aiming to click some beautiful pictures of the animals. However, what he ended up with can easily be described as a once-in-a-lifetime click. He captured two zebras standing in front of each other while looking at the camera. It’s, however, the illusion that the standing position of the animals create which turns it from a nice wildlife picture to an amazing one.

Watch: Donate your mobile campaign in Raipur helps students amid lockdown

Raipur Smart City Limited has launched the ‘donate your mobile’ campaign to help students during the pandemic. People are being encouraged to donate mobile phones to students who can use it to access online education. This comes at a time when schools are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students who received the mobile phones said that this would prove extremely helpful to them. Watch the full video for all the details.

