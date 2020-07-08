e-paper
People try guessing which zebra is standing in front in this picture. What do you think?

“Difficult to say when it is zebra crossing!” joked a Twitter user while commenting on the image.

Jul 08, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
The image has now created a stir.
The image has now created a stir. (Twitter/Sarosh Lodhi)
         

While following a dazzle of Zebras in Maasai Mara, wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi was aiming to click some beautiful pictures of the animals. However, what he ended up with can easily be described as a once-in-a-lifetime click. He captured two zebras standing in front of each other while looking at the camera. It’s, however, the illusion that the standing position of the animals create which turns it from a nice wildlife picture to an amazing one.

Lodhi told Hindustan Times that he clicked this picture back in 2018 when he visited the national reserve in Africa. He had his eyes on a zeal of zebras when he noticed the two animals coming close to each other. So, he decided to turn his focus on them and it paid off.

Recently, Lodhi took to Twitter to share the image and posed an interesting question for people. “Which zebra is in front? Left one or the right one?” he asked.

The image is now being shared by many and it has created quite a stir online. While many tried guessing the correct answer, others couldn’t stop praising the beautiful image. As their answer, many wrote “left”, while others leaned more towards “right.” In case you’re still deciding, let’s us tell you what the photographer said. It’s the animal on the left which is in front.

“Difficult to say when it is zebra crossing!” joked a Twitter user. “This one is as tough as Melody itni choclaty kyun hai,” wittily wrote another. “Two zebras with one head four ears,” wrote an amused individual. “There are 3 Zebras, one in left, one in right and one in centre. The face of the center one is in front,” expressed a fourth in an attempt to provide a different answer.

There were several who simply wrote “beautiful picture,” to express themselves and we completely agree because the image is stunning.

How long did it take you to figure which zebra is in front?

