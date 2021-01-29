News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cold wave continues in parts of NW India; air quality turns severe in Delhi-NCR

Dense to very dense fog was reported in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Moderate fog was observed at isolated pockets over Chandigarh, Delhi and other places.

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday as the Budget Session is all set to begin. The Budget will be presented on February 1.

Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

'One of the exceptional players': India batting coach names player whose 'role will be extremely important going ahead'

From not being India's first-choice keeper when the Test series began to one of the heroes of India's 2-1 series win, Rishabh Pant has come a long way in a matter of three Tests and about four weeks.

Boy befriends a baby deer while playing outside. Their adorable pic wows people

Kids are great. Animals are great. A friendship between kids and animals? You guessed it – it's great. Case in point, this post about two unlikely friends, a four-year-old boy and a baby deer.

Carry Minati tells Kareena Kapoor Khan the meanest comments he gets, she doesn't buy it

YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat

If there is one Tinsel Town celebrity who came make the dull beige and gloomy grey shades look radiant and fashion forward, it has to be Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Farmers split after Red Fort chaos: 2 leaders explain withdrawals from agitation

The tractor rally by the protesting farmers seems to have backfired. Farmer union leaders are divided over the protests at Delhi border points against Centre's farm laws.