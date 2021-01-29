Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin
- Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
The Delhi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic alert in view of the ongoing protest by the farmers' union against the Centre's three farm laws. The traffic police said Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are closed and advised commuters to take alternate routes.
"Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please Take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," the Delhi traffic police tweeted.
It further said that Ghazipur border is closed and traffic is diverted from many areas.
"Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route," the police added.
Traffic jams were reported around Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night as the police blocked roads and tried to remove protesting farmers from the Ghazipur protest site.
Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today: Know which routes to avoid
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain closed at multiple points
Delhi’s air deteriorates further, slight improvement on horizon
Delhiwale: His night vigil
- Glimpsing into the work shift of Arvind Kumar — a showroom guard
Court suspends MLA Bharti’s conviction and sentencing in assault case
- The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital
- The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
NGT directs Delhi CS to monitor Yamuna rejuvenation
AAP amends party rules at council meet
- The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
At Tikri border, farmers take out a ‘tiranga rally’
- At least 394 policemen were injured in violence at different spots in the city during the agitation.
Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest
- Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
At Red Fort, crowd tried snatching guns from two cops: FIR
- Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur
- Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
- The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police
- Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
