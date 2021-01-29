IND USA
A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new farm laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin

  • Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:21 AM IST

The Delhi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic alert in view of the ongoing protest by the farmers' union against the Centre's three farm laws. The traffic police said Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are closed and advised commuters to take alternate routes.

"Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please Take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," the Delhi traffic police tweeted.


It further said that Ghazipur border is closed and traffic is diverted from many areas.

"Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point,EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route," the police added.


Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

Traffic jams were reported around Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night as the police blocked roads and tried to remove protesting farmers from the Ghazipur protest site.

Thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

A total of 15 military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions will be a part of the ceremony.(Raj K Raj / HT file photo)
delhi news

Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk today: Know which routes to avoid

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Vehicular movement would be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon, Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police said.
Farmers on tractors at Singhu border from Tikri, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT file)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain closed at multiple points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The Ghazipur border has been closed for commuters from Uttar Pradesh. The traffic police have advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad
A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new farm laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Representational image. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s air deteriorates further, slight improvement on horizon

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 357, in the “very poor” zone, on Thursday. On Wednesday, the AQI was 318
Since the nature of his night-long job forces him to stay awake, with no one around for a chat, how does he pass his long empty hours? Mr Kumar shrugs his shoulders, saying, “I think about how my life has passed and how it will pass.”(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: His night vigil

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:32 AM IST
  • Glimpsing into the work shift of Arvind Kumar — a showroom guard
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti(Virendra Singh Gosain/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Court suspends MLA Bharti’s conviction and sentencing in assault case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
Thirty four hospitals in the city were able to administer 100 vaccines on Thursday, including 10 hospitals run by the Delhi government, according to government officials.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
The bench noted, the matter has been dealt with by the Supreme Court for 23 years, before transfer of the matter to this tribunal in the year 2017 and by this tribunal for almost nine years.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

NGT directs Delhi CS to monitor Yamuna rejuvenation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) order came observing that the satisfactory results are not visible on account of the failure of enforcement and monitoring, as found by the monitoring committee.
The new amendments allow the party to induct recruits and give them election tickets irrespective of the number of people in their families who have contested elections.(Vinay Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

AAP amends party rules at council meet

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:04 AM IST
  • The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
Farmers march with the national flag during the tiranga rally at Tikri border on Thursday. (ANI)
delhi news

At Tikri border, farmers take out a ‘tiranga rally’

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • At least 394 policemen were injured in violence at different spots in the city during the agitation.
A protester stands on a barricade that was put up by the police on Thursday at Singhu border.(PTI Photo)
delhi news

Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:35 AM IST
  • Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
It said some of the protesters, who deviated from the route agreed upon with the police and stormed the historic monument, were armed with pistols as well as swords, spears, sickles, sticks and rods.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

At Red Fort, crowd tried snatching guns from two cops: FIR

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:32 AM IST
  • Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
A contingent of UP police and RAF personnel during a flag march at Ghazipur.(Sakib Ali/HT Photos)
india news

Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur

By Peeyush Khandelwal, karn pratap singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ghaziabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:46 AM IST
  • Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
Members of Punjab Democratic Party burn effigies of Deep Sidhu and Lakhan Sidhana after violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, at New Lake Sector 42 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
A policeman puts up a notice outside the tent of Rakesh Tikait and Jagtar Singh Bajwa at Ghazipur border on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT)
delhi news

Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police

By Prawesh Lama, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
