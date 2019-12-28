News updates from Hindustan Times| Cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C

Haryana’s Hisar was freezing at 0.2 degrees Celsius as cold wave gripped North India on Saturday, three days before the arrival of the new year. Read more here.

Caught me by the neck, says Priyanka after reaching ex-IPS officer’s residence despite police bid to stop her

High drama was witnessed near the 1090 crossing as the police tried to stop Priyanka who later said the police action to stop her could not be justified. Read more here.

Now, Samajwadi Party delegation stopped from entering Firozabad

UP president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Naresh Uttam, was not allowed to enter Firozabad and meet the kin of people killed in the violent anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests that erupted in the city on December 20. Read more here.

You cannot sign up for FB Messenger without a Facebook account any more

If you do not have a Facebook account you cannot sign up to use Facebook Messenger. Earlier, it was possible to sign up on Messenger using your phone number and you did not need a Facebook account for this. Read more here.

Economic growth in 2020 to be scripted through realty

Shelter is a basic need; for those who have delayed their home purchase post the economic policy reforms in 2016 and 2017, it is a delayed decision which needs to be taken. Read more here.

‘Don’t need to poke our nose,’ Sourav Ganguly makes his stance clear on Yo-Yo test

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made his stance on clear on the Yo-Yo fitness test. Stating that captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have freedom to take their own decisions. Read more here.

Sudeep denies being signed as villain in Simbu’s Tamil film Manaadu

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, has denied being signed to play the baddie in Simbu’s upcoming Tamil film Manaadu. Read more here.