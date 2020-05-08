News updates from Hindustan Times: Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31, says SC and all the latest news

Updated: May 08, 2020 21:02 IST

Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the special judge conducting a criminal trial against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case to complete the proceedings and deliver judgment by August 31. Read more.

Mumbai municipal commissioner moved out amid rising Covid-19 cases in city

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday transferred Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and two other additional commissioners amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Read more.

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast

The Centre’s decision to ask television channels to include weather reports and forecasts for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Northern Areas signals a significant shift in India’s strategy on Imran Khan’s Pakistan, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times on Friday. Read more.

For India, WHO reforms can be the door to UNSC | Opinion

India expects to be elected to the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) non-permanent membership next month for a two-year term beginning in January 2021. By then, the world will, hopefully, have figured out a way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), using new and recycled treatments or, better still, a vaccine.Read more.

Ajay Devgn won’t stop roasting Kajol: ‘Feels like it’s been 22 years since the lockdown began’

Actor Ajay Devgn loves roasting his wife and actor Kajol on social media and he has done it again. He has compared their 22 years of marriage to the lockdown. Read more.

Super Flower Moon 2020: ICYMI, take a look at the pictures of the last supermoon of 2020

“Supermoon”, coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, refers to either a new or full moon that occurs within 90 per cent of perigee, it’s closest point to the Earth in its orbit. Read more.

Kadun Jaana Tu Coroneyaa: Siblings sing in Dogri on coronavirus, people love it

“Beautiful”, “amazing”, “awesome” and “superb” are some among the many adjectives people used to react to a video of a singing sibling duo. RJ Roohi and his sister Juhi Singh are the singers who sang a song on coronavirus in Dogri. Read more.

Covid: WHO report on deliberately infecting people explained | Vaccine update

As the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus rampages across the globe, a race is on to either create a vaccine or develop a cure. Amidst the hectic research, WHO has released a key report. The report talks about deliberately infecting healthy people with covid in a research method called ‘Human Challenge Studies’. Watch here.