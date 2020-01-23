News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls

The Congress faces a tough challenge of getting back its vote base from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi. While the support base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has remained consistent, the AAP had taken away a large chunk of Congress voters in the last Assembly elections.

‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday finally responded to party leader Pavan K Varma’s letter questioning the Janata Dal (United) decision to extend the alliance with the BJP to Delhi. Kumar said he was surprised by Varma’s public statements and made it clear that the former diplomat was free to exit the party if he wanted.

Opposition gears up to attack BJP on citizenship act, NRC in Budget Session

The upcoming budget session of parliament, which begins on January 31, is likely to be a raucous one, where the Opposition will seek to rake up the current protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also raise the economic slowdown.

644 militants of eight banned outfits surrender in Assam along with 177 arms

A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said. The militants surrendered in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme in Guwahati.

‘Fully agree with Kangana Ranaut’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother

The mother of Delhi gang-rape victim, Asha Devi, has supported actor Kangana Ranaut’s comments against senior lawyer Indira Jaising, saying she is ‘glad someone has stood with me’. In an interview, Ranaut had demanded that Jaising – who had earlier requested Devi to pardon the rapists – should be locked with them for four days.

India vs New Zealand: India Predicted XI for 1st T20I

India’s tour of New Zealand begins bears special significance in the lead up to the T20 World Cup in October in Australia this year as conditions in New Zealand will be closest to what India would get down under. India captain Virat Kohli is set to take some tough calls in the series-opening first T20I at Eden Park Auckland on Friday.

Chinese New Year 2020: Avoid your wife’s family, debt repayment and other taboos

With the Chinese New Year comes a host of superstitions that are apparently supposed to dictate how the next twelve months will play out for each individual. There are ten superstitions surrounding Chinese New Year that should be avoided.

