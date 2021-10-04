News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress announces protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress announces protest across country tomorrow

The Congress on Monday demanded the immediate release of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who, the party alleged, was detained illegally by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Addressing a press conference, the Congress said “the practice of preventing political leaders from free movement is very hazardous”. The Congress stressed said they would hold protests outside the offices of district magistrates in all districts of the country on Tuesday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Read more

Former Nehru Memorial Museum director Shakti Sinha passes away

Former Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) director and personal secretary to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shakti Sinha, 63, passed away on Monday. Read more

'In my mind, we have won the series 2-1': Rohit Sharma has his say on impending result of India vs England Test series

Rohit Sharma, one of the biggest highlights of the five-Test series between India and England, feels that although the final result is awaited, he would like to believe that India are the winners of the Pataudi Trophy. With the series tilted 2-1 in favour of India, the fifth and final Test match, scheduled to be played in Manchester, was called off following a Covid-19 scare. Read more

Is stress holding you back? Here are easy tips to fight back

Many of us are leading stressful lives, especially in pandemic times when things can get unpredictable at times. We may feel lonely, isolated, overburdened, trapped, and that adds to the stress build-up. Many people who struggle with chronic stress are further at a risk of getting several health troubles from cardiovascular diseases, insomnia, depression, anxiety, headaches, high blood pressure to diabetes. Read more

Aamis movie review: Anurag Kashyap presents a maniacal feast for hungry masses; an irresistibly insane romance

Two years after premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, director Bhaskar Hazarika’s irresistibly insane Assamese film Aamis has found its way onto SonyLIV. Which means that if you signed up for the service to watch Scam 1992 a year ago, you probably still have a few days left on your subscription to watch this. Win-win. Read more

Honda 2Wheelers India sells 5 crore units in two decades

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Monday has announced that it has sold more than 5 crore two-wheelers in India since 2001. The Honda Activa scooter has played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. Read more