Former Nehru Memorial Museum director Shakti Sinha passes away

Former Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) director and personal secretary to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shakti Sinha, 63, passed away on Monday.

A 1979 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, which is popularly known as AGMUT, Sinha was considered a highly influential member of Vajpayee’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) where he was a joint secretary in the late 1990s. He served as Vajpayee’s private secretary from 1998-2000.

A career bureaucrat, Sinha took voluntary retirement from service in 2013 after stepping down as the finance secretary in the Delhi government over the new power policy. “Describing his stint in Delhi as “challenging”, Sinha said he now wanted to work outside the government.

“Differences of opinions are common at any workplace and I feel it is healthy. I’m not quitting because of any differences, but because I want to do something new,” Sinha said dwelling on reasons for quitting on August 11, 2013. “I want to focus my energy on issues such as economic policy and governance,” he added.

Sinha did his graduation and masters from Delhi University in History. At Nehru Memorial Museum and Library he oversaw the The Museum of Prime Ministers project, among others. He took charge of NMML in 2016.

His funeral will be held at 4.30 pm at the Lodhi Road crematorium in the national capital.

Many condoled the passing of the senior bureaucrat. “Shocked to hear about Shakti Sinha’s demise. He was a member of the Governing Board of India Foundation and was scheduled to address a conference going on at Leh this afternoon. A humble and unassuming yet erudite and intellectual being… a great loss. Deepest condolences,” BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted.

“Very very sad to hear about the untimely demise of Shakti Sinha, go back into memory lane and many years of Theatre in Education Company at the National school of Drama were greatly helped by Shakti ji as he was the Education Secretary in Delhi those days,” CBFC board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo said in a tweet.