Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress announces protest across country tomorrow

The Congress on Monday demanded the immediate release of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who, the party alleged, was detained illegally by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Addressing a press conference, the Congress said “the practice of preventing political leaders from free movement is very hazardous”. The Congress stressed said they would hold protests outside the offices of district magistrates in all districts of the country on Tuesday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"Tomorrow, there will be a gherao of DM's office in every district across the country. It will become a countrywide movement. I demand the Prime Minister and UP chief minister take strict action against those responsible," Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said in Delhi.

The Congress also demanded the immediate dismissal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son, who has been named in the FIR lodged by Uttar Pradesh Police after the death of eight persons including four farmers in violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We demand that union minister Ajay Mishra should be dismissed immediately and his son be arrested forthwith. We also demand the immediate release of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been illegally detained. We also demand action against the policemen who misbehaved with her," Congress leader Rajiv Shukla told reporters.

The party went on to demand a probe on how other people died in the violence, asserting farmers should not be held responsible.

The Congress leader also said Priyanka Gandhi should be released immediately and allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the affected farmers.

"Chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel should also be allowed to visit the affected families," Shukla said. This came after the Uttar Pradesh administration denied permission to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh to visit the violence-hit district. The Chhattisgarh chief minister was also denied permission to land his plane at the Lucknow airport earlier in the day.