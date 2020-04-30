News updates from Hindustan Times: Coronavirus RNA airborne, but unlikely to be infective, shows Study and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Coronavirus RNA airborne, but unlikely to be infective: Study

Scientists in China have found genetic fragments of the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in airborne droplets in medical and staff areas during the outbreak in February and March in two Wuhan hospitals, but they stopped short of saying the disease is airborne. Read more.

Tremendous gain in Covid-19 situation, considerable relaxations after May 3, hints Centre

The Centre has indicated that after the Covid-19 lockdown ends on May 3, there will be “considerable relaxations” in many areas.The Centre’s announcement - the first such official indication of what to expect after May 3 - came hours after the government relaxed the norms for migrant movement. Read more.

Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates

Countries that mandate the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine for newborns to prevent tuberculosis, including India, Peru, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, have fared 3.4 times better on the Covid-19 fatality rate (CFR) than nations that haven’t made the vaccine obligatory. Read more.

Antiviral drug remdesivir could hold promise in fight against Covid-19: Study

An investigational antiviral drug could hold promise in devising a treatment for Covid-19. In a trial, evaluating 5-day and 10-day dosing durations of the drug remdesivir in coronavirus patients, it was found that the administration of the drug in patients with a severe manifestation of Covid-19 achieved improvement. Read more.

‘Happened due to a misunderstanding’: Kamran Akmal on Asia Cup clash with Gambhir

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has been known in cricketing circles both for his ability with the gloves and bats as well as for being a chatterbox behind the stumps. Read more.

Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I remember the intensity of his commitment, and his smile’

Hollywood actors Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie have shared condolences on the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. He died on Wednesday in Mumbai at 53. Read more.

Facebook hits record 3 billion monthly users on its services

Facebook earlier today reported its Q1 2020 earnings where the company witnessed a slow growth owing to the pandemic.It however hit a record 3 billion monthly users who are on its suite of apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Read more.

RIP Irrfan Khan: The actor par excellence and his famous quotes on society, work and the craft of acting

As we bid adieu to the master of the craft, here are some of his famous lines that he shared on acting, life, success, society, hope and just being human at the end of the day. Read more.

Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh

India’s premier scientific research body announced Covid drug trial. CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine’s director spoke on the trials. Sepsivac, a new drug used against sepsis, being tried on Covid patients. There are going to be 3 different kinds of trials on various sets of patients. Watch here.