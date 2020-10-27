News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time, says UK study and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 antibody response wanes over time: UK study

The antibody response to Covid-19 virus wanes over time, said a new analysis released on Tuesday based on finger-prick tests on more than 365,000 randomly selected people in England.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR

In an affidavit in reply to the petition in the Bombay high court (HC), Actor Rhea Chakraborty has opposed the petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput , for quashing the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police.

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) extended the guidelines for re-opening the country, which were issued last month, till November 30. There are no fresh changes and all major activities have already been allowed but strict lockdown will continue in containment zones, it has said.

‘Request selectors to see his records’: Harbhajan Singh not pleased with Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from India squad

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wasn't pleased with the team selection as he wanted to see Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the team. He expressed his disappointment on Twitter and said there are different rules for different players.

Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits

Facebook's India head of public policy Ankhi Das on Tuesday announced that had resigned from the company. Das, who allegedly interfered in the company's hate speech policy to support the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), announced her departure from the company via a post on her Facebook handle.

Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan ‘thinks pink’ in fuchsia one-sleeved snake print jumpsuit with her ‘Hero No 1’ Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan may have been MIA for a while, given that she was mired in controversy with her name popping up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, but the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal actor is back to work and has started the promotions of her upcoming film Coolie No 1 alongside co-star Varun Dhawan.

Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply as troll asks if he will sell his home: ‘Mannat is not sold, but asked for with a bowed head’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave a sweet treat to his fans by hosting an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter on Tuesday. Shah Rukh took on questions and requests, some from his die-hard fans and some from rude Twitter trolls, responsding to them in his usual witty fashion.