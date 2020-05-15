News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid cases in Maharashtra more than double in 2 weeks & all the latest news

india

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 positive cases more than double in 2 weeks

Maharashtra has reported 17,026, or over 60%, of the total coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the state between May 1 and 14, the state health and family welfare department data showed. The trend is likely to lead to the imposition of lockdown 4.0, as the state government is in its favour after the ongoing restrictions lapse on Sunday. Read more

World Bank lauds PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission in fight against Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission came for praise by the World Bank as it approved a $1 billion social protection package for India amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected people and its economy. Read more

Activists, locals oppose Kinnaur’s Kashang Hydro Power Project

Activists and locals in Kinnaur have asked the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) to not extend environment clearance to the integrated Kashang Hydro Project. Read more

Low-intensity earthquake hits Pitampura in Delhi, fourth in more than a month

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake hit Pitampura in North-West Delhi, news agency PTI reported quoting officials from National Centre for Seismology. This comes nearly a week after an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck near Sonia Vihar in North-East Delhi. Read more

Taiwan rejects China’s main condition for WHO participation

Taiwan’s health minister rejected on Friday China’s main condition for the island to be able to take part in the World Health Organization (WHO) - that it accepts it is part of China - ahead of a key meeting of the body during a pandemic. Read more

Kuldeep’s refresher course, by the Ganga

As a chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav belongs to a rare breed of spinners. His shock value was evident as he grabbed four quick wickets on Test debut to help India seal the 2017 home series against Australia. Read more

Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar share favourite 90s movies, Andaz Apna Apna and Govinda films are clear winners

As all films and shoots stand cancelled amid lockdown, Bollywood celebs are now reminiscing about the films they worked in or loved watching in the 90s. Read more

Kareena Kapoor reveals the secret behind her flawless skin

When it comes to flawless skin in the Bollywood industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her peaches and cream complexion is the first to come to mind. Read more

Derpy cat falls into an empty cardboard box while playing detective. Watch

We all probably know the feeling of doing something risky. There is always that one moment when we know it can all go south. It is usually how one reacts in that particular moment which defines the outcome of the entire circumstance. Read more

Watch: India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing