Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 positive cases more than double in 2 weeks

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:09 IST

Maharashtra has reported 17,026, or over 60%, of the total coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the state between May 1 and 14, the state health and family welfare department data showed.

The trend is likely to lead to the imposition of lockdown 4.0, as the state government is in its favour after the ongoing restrictions lapse on Sunday.

However, it waiting for the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) guidelines.

The Covid-19 positive cases in the state, which has topped the country, have increased from 10,498 on April 30 to 27,524 on May 14, or a 61.85% spike.

While the number of Covid-19 related death rose from 459 to 1,019 during the same period, the data showed.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 positive cases at 1,602 new cases, as compared to 10,201 reported in all of April.

Mumbai, the epicentre of Covid-19 positive cases in the country, has recorded 57.81% (9,677 cases) of the total cases in the state between May 1 and 14.

The Covid-19 related deaths in the city have gone up from 290 to 621 during this corresponding period.

However, state government officials have ruled out community transmission and allayed apprehensions about an exponential rise in new infections.

“The number of Covid-19 positive cases are rising, but they cannot be called exponential growth. If the number of fresh cases doubles on a daily basis, then it can be called exponential growth. Besides, it hasn’t reached the community transmission stage as that happens only when exponential growth occurs,” said Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

On Friday, the state government is likely to send a report to the Centre, urging an extension of the lockdown restrictions till May 31.

On Thursday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with his cabinet ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and the measures that need to be implemented to contain the spread of the viral outbreak. A consensus was arrived at that the lockdown 4:0 needs to be clamped from May 18, especially in red zones such as the Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan Regions, Malegaon and Solapur, according to a state minister, who was present at the meeting.

“The CM has spoken to all the district and divisional collectors. The government expects the Centre to relax some restrictions even in red zones,” said an official.

The Centre is expected to ease the restrictions for industrial and commercial activities, but the state government has the power to enforce stricter norms in urban areas that have emerged as hotspots, the official added.

The state health department authorities have conducted 2,40,145 tests at various public and private facilities. Of them, 2,12,621 people tested negative.

At present, Maharashtra has 1,512 active containment zones. A total of 14,253 survey teams, comprising doctors and paramedical staff, have screened over 59.04 lakh people.

The state’s mortality rate has come down to 3.76% (975 deaths) on Wednesday, from 7.41% (148 cases) on April 13. However, it continues to be higher than the national mortality rate of 3.27% (2,549 deaths) till Wednesday, data showed.