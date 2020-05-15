e-paper
Low-intensity earthquake hits Pitampura in Delhi, fourth in more than a month

Low-intensity earthquake hits Pitampura in Delhi, fourth in more than a month

On April 12, a moderate intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital at a depth of 8 km. The very next day, another low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi.

delhi Updated: May 15, 2020 12:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People gather outside their houses after an earthquake in New Delhi in April.
People gather outside their houses after an earthquake in New Delhi in April.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
         

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake hit Pitampura in North-West Delhi, news agency PTI reported quoting officials from National Centre for Seismology.

This comes nearly a week after an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck near Sonia Vihar in North-East Delhi. Tremors were felt in parts of the national capital and the adjoining areas after the earthquake.

No casualty or loss of property was reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

This was the third earthquake in the national capital amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Delhi witnessed two back-to-back incidents of low-intensity earthquakes in April with same location and nearby areas as the epicentre.

On April 12, a moderate intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital at a depth of 8 km. The very next day, another low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 shook parts of Delhi. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, occurred at 1.26 pm at a shallow depth of 5 km, said JL Gautam, Head (Operations) at NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Of the four seismic zones in the country - Zone II, III, IV, V - Delhi falls under ‘Zone IV’. “Of these, Zone V is seismically the most active region, while zone II is the least,” says a release on country’s seismic zones by the Ministry of Earth Science.

The national capital is vulnerable to earthquakes but it is rare for it to be the epicentre of a quake. Delhi, however, experiences tremors when a quake hits regions as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges, known to be a high-seismic zone.

