News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid, IPL among top global trends in Google’s ‘Year in Search 2020’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:28 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Google ‘Year in Search 2020’: Coronavirus, IPL among top global trends

Search engine giant Google has released ‘Year in Search 2020’ to detail the top trending searches in India and around the globe this year. From the global pandemic to the US elections, the Year in Search continues to recapitulate the top search trends. Read more

Rajnath Singh’s message at Asean meet aims at China, advocates self-restraint

In a thinly veiled reference to China, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its dialogue partners to exercise self-restraint and avoid actions that complicate the situation. Read more

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest

Traffic restrictions continued on Delhi’s borders on Thursday as farmers carried on with their protest. Traffic police said that commuters travelling to and from Haryana can use single carriageway in Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders. Read more

‘I was having a drink with Ravi’: Ian Chappell reveals Shastri told him about India’s third seamer

There has been some debate regarding the selection of India’s third seamer for the upcoming Test series against Australia due to Ishant Sharma’s injury before the Indian Premier League. Read more

Netflix reveals what Indians watched the most this year

Netflix has revealed what Indians watched the most this year. The list includes films, TV shows, reality shows and kids shows. Netflix also highlighted that India has the highest viewing of films on Netflix globally. Read more

Hyundai gets ready for electric era, previews Ioniq 5 slated for 2021 launch

Hyundai Motor Company has given a glimpse of its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) which, in many ways, promises to catapult the company well and truly into the age of electric mobility. Read more

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam says she heard a rumour about her being gay, reveals her reaction

Neelam Kothari Soni opened up about the most bizarre rumour that she heard about herself -- that she is secretly in the closet. She made the revelation during a promotional interview for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and also shared her response to it. Read more

Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Masaba Gupta join Hollywood A-listers including Celine Dion, Sophie Turner for viral Elf on Shelf challenge

2020 has been the year of one new trend after the other, starting from banana bread and Dalgona coffee making right in the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown to the most recent one, given the Christmas spirit all around: the Elf on The Shelf challenge, which has been sweeping social media all around. Read more

Meet Rory van Ulft, a 7-year-old girl who can lift weights of 80 kg

The Internet is filled with all sorts of stories. Some may make you cry, some may make you giggle and some may make you say “But, how?” The story of 7-year-old Rory van Ulft belongs to the last category. Read more

Watch: ‘Only India can satisfy world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines’: Australian Envoy