e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest

Traffic police said that commuters travelling to and from Haryana can use single carriageway in Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

delhi Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers at the Singhu border on December 9.
Farmers at the Singhu border on December 9.(PTI)
         

Traffic restrictions continued on Delhi’s borders on Thursday as farmers carried on with their protest.

Traffic police said that commuters travelling to and from Haryana can use single carriageway in Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. They also issued an advisory saying that traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

Also Read| ‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind farmers’ stir

In another tweet, the police said, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44.”

Apart from the borders, on Thursday morning, traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Watch: Vikram Chandra on farmers rejecting Centre’s proposal, & other stories

 

Farmer unions have also warned that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway from December 12 if their demands are not met by the government.

tags
top news
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In