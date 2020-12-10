Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest

delhi

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:16 IST

Traffic restrictions continued on Delhi’s borders on Thursday as farmers carried on with their protest.

Traffic police said that commuters travelling to and from Haryana can use single carriageway in Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. They also issued an advisory saying that traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

Also Read| ‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind farmers’ stir

In another tweet, the police said, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44.”

Apart from the borders, on Thursday morning, traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Watch: Vikram Chandra on farmers rejecting Centre’s proposal, & other stories

Farmer unions have also warned that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway from December 12 if their demands are not met by the government.