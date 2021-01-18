News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2
After administering shots to over 4,300 healthcare workers on the opening day, Covid-19 vaccination teams across the national capital started to give vaccines to more medical staff at various hospitals on Monday. Read more
500K trout ova dispatched from Kashmir to 3 other states for rearing
From Asia’s largest trout farm in south Kashmir’s Kokernag, 500,000 trout ova were dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand for rearing. Read more
Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead
Ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress in Maharashtra are leading in gram panchayat elections, according to the initial trends from counting that began on Monday morning. Read more
India vs Australia: India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG during 3rd Test
An Indian-born Australian businessman Darshak Mehta recalled the alleged acts of "ugly" and "blatant" racism during the third Test between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Read more
Parler can return to App Store provided app gets moderation together, says Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Parler can make a comeback to the App Store provided the app gets “their moderation together.” Read more
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster
The first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, is here. The film has Ananya Panday in the lead role. Read more
Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
Sales in the retro classic motorcycle segment have soared in the Indian market lately and Honda is the latest entrant in the 350 cc classic motorcycling space that allures riders of all ages. Read more
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch
A simple trick to help cope with stress during the lockdown or work from home amid Covid-19 pandemic is to pick an activity or exercise that you enjoy and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fitness video is enough to back our claim. Read more
Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today
A 6-year-old Girl Scout from Arizona, USA has won the hearts of netizens recently with an oh-so-cute sales pitch for selling Girl Scout cookies. Read more
Watch| Biden swearing-in: Security beefed up at statehouses in US amid small protests
Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: Vice President Naidu
Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata
- The TMC claimed the violence was a diversionary tactic adopted by the BJP
Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls
SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know
Cong led opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly
Satellite imagery shows Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh
- The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Panipat jail to become first in Haryana to have in-house radio station
- As per the jail authorities, the RJs included a 24 years old Afghanistan national Nimatullaha, who is in Panipat jail for illegal stay in India without a valid visa.
Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Ajit Pawar
Bhawana Kanth to take part in R-Day flypast, first woman fighter pilot to do so
Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price
- The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases
Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
Uttarakhand assembly polls a yr away, BJP starts prep; Cong faces infighting
Tandav over Tandav: Why Amazon’s political drama ignited a firestorm
BSF constable kills self with service rifle in Tripura
Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahni set to become Bihar MLCs unopposed
- No other person has filed nomination against Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukesh Sani in view of the obvious majority of the National Democratic Alliance in the state legislature
