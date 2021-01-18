News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2

After administering shots to over 4,300 healthcare workers on the opening day, Covid-19 vaccination teams across the national capital started to give vaccines to more medical staff at various hospitals on Monday. Read more

500K trout ova dispatched from Kashmir to 3 other states for rearing

From Asia’s largest trout farm in south Kashmir’s Kokernag, 500,000 trout ova were dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand for rearing. Read more

Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead

Ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress in Maharashtra are leading in gram panchayat elections, according to the initial trends from counting that began on Monday morning. Read more

India vs Australia: India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG during 3rd Test

An Indian-born Australian businessman Darshak Mehta recalled the alleged acts of "ugly" and "blatant" racism during the third Test between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. Read more

Parler can return to App Store provided app gets moderation together, says Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Parler can make a comeback to the App Store provided the app gets “their moderation together.” Read more

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster

The first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, is here. The film has Ananya Panday in the lead role. Read more

Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne

Sales in the retro classic motorcycle segment have soared in the Indian market lately and Honda is the latest entrant in the 350 cc classic motorcycling space that allures riders of all ages. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch

A simple trick to help cope with stress during the lockdown or work from home amid Covid-19 pandemic is to pick an activity or exercise that you enjoy and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fitness video is enough to back our claim. Read more

Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today

A 6-year-old Girl Scout from Arizona, USA has won the hearts of netizens recently with an oh-so-cute sales pitch for selling Girl Scout cookies. Read more

Watch| Biden swearing-in: Security beefed up at statehouses in US amid small protests