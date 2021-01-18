Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch

A simple trick to help cope with stress during the lockdown or work from home amid Covid-19 pandemic is to pick an activity or exercise that you enjoy and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fitness video is enough to back our claim. Sending out the perfect Monday motivation for a healthy lifestyle, the Bollywood diva encouraged fans and fitness enthusiasts to get set for the day with a liberated mind, free of stress and add a fitness routine to rejuvenate.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa gave a glimpse of her own favourite fitness routine that helps to release pent up stress. Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pink spaghetti top and a pair of black Yoga pants, Shilpa pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the intense exercise session.

Flaunting a bright sporty look, the actor spread out a Yoga mat in a sunlight garden backdrop and shared in the caption, “Connecting with nature and rejuvenating thoroughly was my only goal on this recent trip to Goa. Inhaling clean air and letting out all kinds of pent up stress is quite liberating. Add a little fitness routine to it, and you’re all set for the day ahead (sic).”

Throwing light on the various exercises that she was seen performing in her workout video, Shilpa revealed, “This particular routine involved rolling down and coming back up in deep squats, followed by kneeling to come back into deep squats (sic).”

While these contribute to the basic exercise drill, their benefits are replete. “It not only helps strengthen the glutes, quads, & core; but also improves one’s range of motion, breathing deeply & digestive health. For those interested in doing so, this routine effectively helps improve the body’s athletic performance! (sic),” Shilpa informed. However, the diva put out a word of caution and concluded her fitness inspiration for the day by warning, “People with lower back problems should not attempt this (sic).”

If you are looking for stress-busting exercises, make sure you opt for aerobic ones that elevate your heart rate and release endorphins in the brain. For beginners, these include brisk walking, jogging, running, cycling, swimming, dancing, boxing and more.

Did you exercise today?

