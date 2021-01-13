Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you
- Wednesday wisdom: Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to share struggles openly with this piece of advice and ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’ on self care will surely add positive vibes to your mental health while brushing aside mid-week blues
When she is not busy slaying at exotic holiday destinations or nailing complex Yoga moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy promoting mental health and doing her bit to smash the stigma around it. Sensitising netizens for quite some time now, Shilpa recently encouraged fans to share their struggles openly with the world as “Shilpa Ka Mantra” on self care promises to add positive vibes to fans mental health while brushing aside mid-week blues.
Taking to her social media handle recently, Shilpa shared a picture with an advice that read, “Note to Self: Dear Me, don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re doing okay.” Elaborating on her mental health mantra this week, the actor shared in the caption, “We rarely share our struggles openly with the world. So, don’t blindly believe or be influenced by all that you see on social media or hear otherwise (sic).”
She added, “Your journey, your achievements, your successes, or your setbacks will never be identical to another person’s life. YOU are your ONLY competition (sic).” Asserting the importance of self care, Shilpa concluded by encouraging, “Work on being a better version of yourself every day, instead of drawing comparisons with another person. Your physical and mental health will thank you..... #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #goodhealth #stayhappy #believeinyourself (sic).”
All through 2020 and even after she rang the New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, Shilpa kept fans on their toes when it came to prioritising health. If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease as the multi-talented diva launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear and even unveiled an all-new avatar of her famous restaurant chain, Bastian.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: Critical care staff suffer trauma, severe anxiety due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ovarian cancer cells adapt to their surroundings to aid tumor growth: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Killing cancer by unleashing the body's own immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it
- As Janhvi Kapoor's belly dancing video creates a riot, we bring to you 5 health benefits of the complex torso movements that will surely encourage you to opt for it even if you detest gyms and running exercises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walks in the park may help alleviate work-related stress, improve mental health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how metabolism plays a role in recurrent major depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No limit: Heart health study finds the more exercise the better
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Menopause may be blamed for increased forgetfulness, lack of attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A walk in the park may help mitigate work-related stress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you
- Wednesday wisdom: Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to share struggles openly with this piece of advice and ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’ on self care will surely add positive vibes to your mental health while brushing aside mid-week blues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree’s ballerina stretch, kettlebell workout set powerful fitness inspo
- Watch: Bhagyashree’s morning workout sessions of ballerina stretch or kettlebell exercises are all the fitness inspiration we need to power us through the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increased first-trimester exercise may reduce gestational diabetes risk: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Landmark study reveals link between gut microbes, diet, illnesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey: Americans may delay medical appointments, emergency care during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox