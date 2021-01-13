Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you

When she is not busy slaying at exotic holiday destinations or nailing complex Yoga moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy promoting mental health and doing her bit to smash the stigma around it. Sensitising netizens for quite some time now, Shilpa recently encouraged fans to share their struggles openly with the world as “Shilpa Ka Mantra” on self care promises to add positive vibes to fans mental health while brushing aside mid-week blues.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Shilpa shared a picture with an advice that read, “Note to Self: Dear Me, don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re doing okay.” Elaborating on her mental health mantra this week, the actor shared in the caption, “We rarely share our struggles openly with the world. So, don’t blindly believe or be influenced by all that you see on social media or hear otherwise (sic).”

She added, “Your journey, your achievements, your successes, or your setbacks will never be identical to another person’s life. YOU are your ONLY competition (sic).” Asserting the importance of self care, Shilpa concluded by encouraging, “Work on being a better version of yourself every day, instead of drawing comparisons with another person. Your physical and mental health will thank you..... #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #goodhealth #stayhappy #believeinyourself (sic).”

All through 2020 and even after she rang the New Year 2021 with her family in Goa, Shilpa kept fans on their toes when it came to prioritising health. If you thought that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had enough responsibilities from upcoming movie shoots to managing a Yoga app, recipe book, vegetable gardening or fitness DVDs, wait till you see her juggle more with uncanny ease as the multi-talented diva launched a brand new clothing line ‘DreamSS’ that promises “comfortable and fashionable” womenwear and even unveiled an all-new avatar of her famous restaurant chain, Bastian.

