News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi HC issues notice to govt, police over auto driver’s plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi HC issues notice to govt, police over auto driver's plea on 'I Love Kejriwal' ad

india

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi HC issues notice to govt, police over auto driver’s plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad

Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the city’s government and police and the Election Commission on a plea by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had challenged the challans and fines levied on him for putting “I love Kejriwal” posters. Read more

Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials

Those applying for Indian nationality under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, will have to prove their religion, officials aware of the matter have said. The law, which excludes Muslims, will be applicable to those who entered India before December 2014. Read more

SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots

Fourteen people convicted and sentenced to life for the 2002 post-Godhra Sardarpura massacre case in which 33 people were burnt alive have been ordered to be released on bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Read more

‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Parvesh Verma on Thursday sought to amp up his party’s offensive against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over the Shaheen Bagh protests in the national capital. He asked people of Delhi to think hard before they vote. Read more

India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20I, Virat Kohli could make big tactical change

A confident Indian side would aim to seal the series when they walk out to face in the 3rd T20I in Hamilton. After their convincing win in Aukland, Virat Kohli hinted that they would go in with the same playing condition, but on a flat Hamilton track, India could tweak their bowling combination. Read more

Woman files complaint against Ganesh Acharya for forcing her to watch adult videos, depriving her of work

A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly depriving her of work and forcing her to watch ‘adult videos’. ANI reports that the woman filed the complaint at the Women’s Commission and the Amboli police station in Maharashtra. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor walk ramp for Anamika Khanna

Bollywood actors, and half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour’s Kolkata chapter recently. Janhvi and Arjun looked stunning as they dazzled in traditional attires from the Kolkata-based designer’s newest collection. Read more