SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:21 IST

Fourteen people convicted and sentenced to life for the 2002 post-Godhra Sardarpura massacre case in which 33 people were burnt alive have been ordered to be released on bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The top court told the 14 people to do social service but ruled that they will have to stay out of Gujarat.

The 14 convicts will be split into two groups. One would be sent to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and the second, to Jabalpur 500 km away.