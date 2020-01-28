e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots

SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A view of the Supreme Court
A view of the Supreme Court (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Fourteen people convicted and sentenced to life for the 2002 post-Godhra Sardarpura massacre case in which 33 people were burnt alive have been ordered to be released on bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The top court told the 14 people to do social service but ruled that they will have to stay out of Gujarat.

The 14 convicts will be split into two groups. One would be sent to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and the second, to Jabalpur 500 km away.

tags
top news
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
Those applying for citizenship under CAA must provide religion proof: Officials
SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots
SC grants bail to 14 convicted for Sardarpura massacre in 2002 Gujarat riots
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
5 key men working behind the scenes to help FM Sitharaman prepare Union Budget
India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double
India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata to be completed by 2022 after costs double
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Virat Kohli 25 runs away from surpassing MS Dhoni in elite list
Why Governor Dhankar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news