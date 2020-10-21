News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi health minister says ICMR shouldn’t remove plasma therapy and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:52 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Plasma therapy saved my life, ICMR shouldn’t remove it: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that plasma therapy, used as a treatment against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is effective and should not be removed.His remarks came amid reports that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is considering removing plasma therapy from the national guidelines for treatment of Covid-19. Read more

Goa CM accuses Independent MLA of land deal ‘setting’, he withdraws support

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has announced withdrawal of support to the BJP government in Goa after a war of words with chief minister Pramod Sawant, who had publicly accused him of attempting to do ‘setting’ over the acquisition of land for establishing an IIT in Goa. Gaonkar had lent his support to the BJP-led government in Goa since 2017. Read more

Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops

Paying tribute to police and para-military personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said Rs 75 lakh had been approved for the state martyrs fund. Read more

Thailand anti-government protests explained

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the world has been witnessing anti- government protests in Thailand for the past few months. Among other things, the protesters have been demanding reforms to the monarchy and the resignation of Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan- ocha. Read more

IPL 2020: KL Rahul finally reveals why KXIP backed Glenn Maxwell despite his string of low scores

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team management coped a lot of criticism from experts and former cricketers for persisting with Glenn Maxwell despite the Australian all-rounder failing to provide the goods with the bat in this IPL. Read more

This Monica and Chandler version of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ meme will make you go ‘aww’

People of the Internet are well aware of the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ meme. In this, people have been sharing pictures and videos to mark the progress they’ve made over the years, whether in terms of education, work, relationships or other life events. Read more

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan looks like royalty as he turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat collection dedicated to women artisans

After a coronavirus-induced hiatus of seven months, actor Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, flagging off Lakme Fashion Week 2020 digitally. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star turned showstopper for the celebrity costume designer, who’s teaming up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans. Read more

Nissan Magnite, rival to Sonet and Venue, unveiled

Nissan Magnite production version has been finally unveiled after months of teaser images and specs being released by the Japanese car maker which is betting big and hoping to storm the extremely competitive sub-compact SUV segment here. Read more